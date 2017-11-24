Samsung Galaxy S9 would feature 90% screen-to-body ratio

While we are a few months away from the announcement of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the flagship duo is surfacing online with each passing day. We have already seen a lot of leaks and speculations hitting the web revealing the possible features and specifications of these devices.

Now, a recent SamMobile report has tipped that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ would arrive with a higher screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors. The report cites the information shared by a tipster claiming that the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones might feature 6% more screen-to-body ratio than the existing ones - the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. If you don't remember, the screen-to-body ratio of Galaxy S8+ is 84%.

Besides the reduction in the thickness of the upper bezel, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are said to have a drastically narrow lower bezel too, claims the recent report. It is stated that the bottom bezel is almost non-existent. Eventually, it is believed that the Galaxy S9 duo will feature a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Even the bezels at the sides are said to be reduced to a great extent giving enough screen real estate. Given that the Galaxy S8 duo have pretty thin bezels at the sides of the display, this design language might not leave Samsung will sufficient room to play around the sides of the device.

The flagship smartphones launched these days feature the bezel-less design trend and it looks like the manufacturers are on a mission of offering such big-screen smartphones despite keeping the body compact so that it is convenient to hold and use these devices. It looks like Samsung will go closer to that goal with the next generation flagship smartphones.

There are rumors that Apple might introduce three smartphones like the iPhone X in the next year and this makes us believe that Samsung might plan to include many bestselling features in the Galaxy S9 duo to give its arc rival a tough challenge.