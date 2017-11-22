iPhone X 2018 models could include microLED display, dual-SIM support

While the iPhone X craze is far from getting over, Apple has started working on its upcoming iPhones. And, from the looks of it, we are going to some never-before-seen features on them.

According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, at least of the 2018 iPhone models will offer dual-SIM dual standby (DSDS) support. Support for dual SIM is not something new as most of the Android devices of these time has this feature. So how Apple is going to stand out from the rest. Well, instead of the usual LTE+3G connection support, the company is said to introduce LTE+LTE support.

In other words, both the SIM cards on the iPhone will deliver fast LTE transmission speed. Now, we can see some issues Apple might face if they actually plan on integrating the dual-SIM support into its devices. For example, the SIM tray would take up a lot of space inside the phone.

To solve this problem, Apple may include an inbuilt SIM and a physical one in its upcoming iPhone. This is would be similar to the Apple Watch Series 3. However, all these assumptions are just based on guesswork with no certainty.

Another interesting report by DigiTimes claims, Apple has successfully completed a significant stage of the development process for microLED display technology that would be used on future iPhones and Apple Watches. The Cupertino-giant is said to have started working on this project with TSMC.

Reportedly, the company was not happy with the way the project progressed in Taiwan, so it decided to transfer part of the project to the US to get better results.

Of course, we can't say anything for sure, but the inclusion of microLED panel will take some time. It took Apple years to finally incorporate the OLED screen on its iPhone. So we may not see the microLED display on the 2018 models of iPhones.

