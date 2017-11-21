iPhone X Imperial Crown announced; carries an extremely high price tag

Back in September, Caviar, the design outfit came up with a Titanium-clad iPhone X. Now, the same company has made a special edition of the Apple phone, which is dubbed as iPhone X Imperial Crown.

The iPhone X Imperial Crown's rear panel has a golden coat with more than 300 engraved precious stones in its chassis. To be precise, there are 344 diamonds of different sizes. Additionally, there is a single line of 14 large rubies and a golden plaque of a two-headed eagle. The description is surely making you wonder about its price. The 64GB model carries a whopping price tag of roughly Rs. 26,28,400.

And, here we were complaining about the price of normal iPhone X. Well, apparently, some people do have this kind of money to invest in a phone. Needless to say, apart from the chassis, all the specs and features remain the same.

However, if we were to judge, even after having a golden chassis with so many stones engraved into it, the iPhone X Imperial Crown looks kind of ridiculous. We can't think of a possible reason why people would want to buy such a device.

Anyway, moving on, in case you don't know, Caviar has manufactured a number of customized devices, most notably the Nokia 3310 Putin-Trump Summit Edition. It was released earlier this year.

Except for the iPhone X, the Russian designer company is also offering customized versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

So what do you think about the iPhone X Imperial Crown? Would you buy it even you had the money? Do let us know in the comments section.