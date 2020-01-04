Top 10 Ways To Fix App Store Waiting For Download Error On Iphone Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

For iPhones and iPads, the downloads are always done from the App Store and not from Play Store. When the App Store stops working is a common issue that is faced by many users and waiting for download error is a common issue faced by them. Sometimes the download button does not work and the download does not progress and if the progress is not moving, then certain things can be done to fix it.

Rebooting the iPhone: You can reboot your iPhone in two ways, either you can hold your power button for as long as you can see the slide to power off button. Apart from this, a hard reboot can also be done. First press and hold the volume up button, then do the same with the volume down button, till when you see the Apple logo. Then check if the download error is solved or not.

Updating the operating system: Apple is popular for its regular updates. It has new features and also contains certain security fixes and solves or fixes the bugs. Whenever you see an update, you should update it immediately. Go to settings, then to general and then check for software updates. If you enable the automatic updates you will get notifications too whenever the next update is available.

After rebooting retry it again: when the download gets stuck and you wait for the download, you should cancel the download. Then you can reboot your iPhone and try downloading again. Wait for a while to see if the download is working. It's better to download one at a time and to not to download a lot of games or apps at one time.

Checking for the network settings: First, check if your network settings are working fine or not. If your WiFi network is not working fine, then try using your mobile data. Check your speed on WiFi too before putting the download through WiFi. You should have a proper stable internet connection for the download, or else it might not be downloaded. Your phone should not be on airplane mode and use the open signal for it.

Check for storage space: iPhone usually lacks a lot of storage space and you often have to pay a premium amount for extra storage. But often games are of a large size which demands a lot of space which your phone may not have. For that, you need to open settings. Then go to general in About. There you can see how much space is there for your phone to download the game.

You cannot increase space on an iPhone or an iPad. The least you can do is take your backup of all the pictures and all and then remove them from your phone. After making space on your phone you can check if there is enough space to download the item or to solve the downloading problem.

To check the payment methods: You should check the payment methods before you try to buy an app or a game. Check if there is sufficient balance in your debit card or credit card and verify with your bank and till then try a different card.

