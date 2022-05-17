Google Nearby Share Explained: What Is Google Nearby Share And How To Use It?

What Is Google Nearby Share?

As the name suggests, Google Nearby Share is a service that allows users to send and receive files and media from one Android user to another. The service is largely similar to AirDrop for iPhone or the previous Android Beam service.

The Google Nearby Share makes use of Bluetooth to connect Android phones initially. Once the pairing is done, users can share files and media via a direct Wi-Fi connection. One of the best features of Google Nearby Share is that's swift, unlike Android Beam.

More importantly, users can share large-sized files and media in a blink using Google Nearby Share. Users can use Google Nearby Share for the rapid short-range exchange of images, videos, text, contact info, directions, YouTube videos, and other data.

How To Use Google Nearby Share?

Using Google Nearby Share on your Android is easy and allows you to share files in a blink. Here's how to use it:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Google Files app on your Android phone

Step 2: Next, click on the three-line menu option > select the Share Offline button

Step 3: To note, some devices might directly have the Share button on the bottom of the screen; simply click that

Step 4: The display will now show you the Nearby Share > Select Send

Step 5: The page will now open to the files and media you can share. Select the files you wish to share, including video, audio, and other files. You can also select multiple files at once

Step 6: Once done, select the Send button once again > Switch on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi here

Step 7: Now, make sure the person you're sending the files to has also opened the Files app > Share button > Receive

Step 8: Their Bluetooth and Wi-Fi should also be turned on in this step

Step 9: Your phone will now spot the receiver's phone; select that. The receiver should also accept the files you're sending on their phone

Step 10: Once the files are sent, select Done.

Is It Safe To Use Google Nearby Share?

Data privacy and mismanagement are some of the core issues that society is troubled with today. When we seamlessly send and receive files over Bluetooth, one must also be aware of its threats and concerns of it. Sending malware, virus, and other damageable threats over Google Nearby Share is one of the most dangerous aspects.

However, Google states that Nearby Share is built with privacy and security at its core. For the same, it's always best to switch on the required settings only while sending or receiving files. It's also best if you only accept and send files to the people you know rather than from unknown, third-parties.