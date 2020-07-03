Google Nearby Share Begins Public Beta Testing; Can It Take On Apple AirDrop?

ENGLISH

    Transferring files is going to get easier and swifter soon as the Google Nearby Share feature has begun active beta testing. Touted to be the iOS AirDrop rival, the Google Nearby Share will allow users to send and receive files swiftly and wirelessly. Interested users can be part of the public beta program for the new feature.

    Google Nearby Share Begins Public Beta Testing
    source  

     

    Google Nearby Share Features

    Google Nearby Share will allow Android users to send and receive files like images, videos, links, tweets, and other docs seamlessly without requiring any wired connection. The best part is it doesn't require any third-party app or additional setup. It is very similar to the AirDrop feature found on Apple devices.

    Of course, this brings in a few security concerns. For Nearby Share to work, the user will need to make their phone 'visible' to receive content on their phone. The Quick Settings option allows users to make themselves visible. Further, users will need to manually accept a transfer before receiving and opening any content.

    Google Nearby Share In Beta

    Users who wish to be part of the Nearby Share testing can opt for the Google Play Services Public Beta Program. Google plans to make the Nearby Share service available for Android 6 and above devices, along with other platforms.

    To be part of the beta testing, users will need to sign in to the Google Play Store. Next, they need to opt into the beta listing, which will update the device. Once done, users will be able to see the Nearby Share option on the share sheet.

     

    "We're currently conducting a beta test of a new Nearby Share feature that we plan to share more information on in the future," Google told Android Police. Allowing Android 6+ users covers a wide range of devices, enabling a lot of users to try the Nearby Share feature. Plus, the Nearby Share feature was spotted on the latest Chrome OS Canary. This means the new Google feature won't be limited to Android alone and could be paired with Chromebook as well.

    Interestingly, Google had earlier named the feature as Fast Share and has been working on making an AirDrop alternative for Android for years now. Considering how Android smartphones are more in India, the Nearby Share feature is bound to get popular here.

    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
    X