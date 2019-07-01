ENGLISH

    Google Fast Share Will Be A Take On Apple's AirDrop – Know How

    By
    |

    Apple users know better use of Apple's Airdrop to transfer files in no time this is the company's own ecosystem. There are reports which have also claimed that Google is also working on similar technology. It seems that Google has made it happened and according to a new report the search giant is testing a new feature called Fast Share which will allow smartphone users to transfer photo, text, video and other multimedia files in no time.

    Google Fast Share Will Be A Take On Apple's AirDrop – Know How

     

    As per the XDA-Developers report, this new feature will allow users to transfer media files in ultra speed without even connecting it with the internet. The report also suggested that the app user interface looks very similar to the popular media sharing app ShareIt.

    According to the screenshot, Fast Share requires Bluetooth and Location to be on. To share files users need to turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot. The report also claims that users can share files not only to other smartphones but also to an iPhone, Chromebook and more.

    Google Fast Share Will Be A Take On Apple's AirDrop – Know How

    This means this app will also support cross-platform file transferring. However, you still need to wait for it because currently, the app is still not available for use. Let's see when Google is going to make the feature available for purchase. It seems this will be a take on Apple's Airdrop.

     
    Read More About: google apple app news
    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
