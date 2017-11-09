How to use Files app on iOS 11 efficiently

After a long time, Apple has decided to introduce an app to view, manage, and organize your files. Just like Finder in MacOS, now iOS has Files, which lets the users view, preview, organize, store, and share files from iCloud and other cloud-based providers. This app is supported by iPhones and iPad running iOS 11 and above. Below are some of the way you can use the Files app to your advantage.

Add third-party apps This app lets you add third-party apps including Box, Dropbox, OneDrive and more to access all of your files on all of your devices. In order to add the third party cloud apps, follow the below steps as follows: Step 1: First off, download and install the third-party cloud app. Step 2: Now head on to the Files app. Step 3: Tap Locations -> Edit. Step 4: Now turn on toggle of the third-party apps that you want to use in the Files app. Step 5: Tap Done. Organizing files You can organize files in iCloud Drive properly so that, when you make changes on one device, the edits will be automatically updated on other devices using iCloud Drive. Share files with your friends You can send the link to any file stored in iCloud Drive directly from the Files app to your friends. Now all you need to do is to select the file and tap on Share icon. You can send your file through various options including AirDrop, Messages, Mail, a shared note, and more. Moreover, you can invite them to collaborate through Messages, Mail, or copy and paste a link. Deleting the files You can simply delete the file by tapping on the delete icon. Before doing that, make sure you don't want it. If you delete files from the iCloud Drive folder on one device, they delete on your other devices too. If you delete the file from iCloud, it goes into a Recently Deleted folder. If in case, you want, if you can retrieve it back within 30 days. Go to Locations > Recently Deleted. Select the file that you want to keep