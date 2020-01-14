Just In
- 9 min ago Detel Launches Amaze Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Price And Specifications
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Support Page Goes Live In India
- 1 hr ago Scientists Develop Live Robots With Frog Cells That Might Redefine Healthcare
- 2 hrs ago MediaTek Helio G70 Mid-Tier Gaming Chipset Launched
Don't Miss
- News Wholesale inflation skyrockets to 2.59 per cent in Dec
- Finance Bandhan Bank Reports 120% Increase In Q3 Profit; Asset Quality Declines
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: January 13, 2020
- Movies Amazon's Mini Series 'Afsos', Brings Back Gulshan Devaiah With A Twisted Story
- Lifestyle Kangana Ranaut In Light Olive-Green Suit Or Red And Pigeon-Blue Suit, Which One Did You Like More?
- Automobiles Ford Discontinues EcoSport’s 1.0-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine: To Upgrade To Mahindra’s 1.2-Litre Unit
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Google's Nearby Share Service Will Be Android's Answer To Apple's Airdrop
Sharing data from one device to another by maintaining the quality of the file is always a tricky job. However, Android does have some better options than other operating systems like iOS, but we can't ignore the fact that Airdrop plays a big role when it comes to iOS-to-iOS data transfer. Google is also been reported for developing a platform which will make data sharing easier, back in November it was called Fast Share. However, it has been confirmed that the service will be known as Nearby Share.
It seems that the company is ready to launch the new service and bring the feature which was missing on Android for a long time. Users were also asking for this feature for a long time. Smartphone manufacturers like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi has already disclosed their partnership to bring this service to their smartphones.
According to XDA Developers report, they have spotted a new build of the upcoming service, along with a new date and a new name, the build confirms that the Nearby
Share name will be perfect for the service as it represents the functionality of the service.
Just like Android Beam, Nearby Share will use Bluetooth connection to pair devices initially and then share files via a direct Wi-Fi connection. However, it has been reported that Nearby Share will not be slow like Android Beam and it will allow users to transfer the file in less time. There is still no information on whether Google is going to roll out the service via Google Play Service update or it will arrive bundled with Android 11.
This is not the first time Google is trying to adapt features like Apple, earlier it happened with iMessage app. It's interesting to see both the companies bring new features to compete against each other.
-
21,998
-
29,872
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,998
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,899
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,998
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,799
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
20,000
-
35,990
-
12,000