    Google's Nearby Share Service Will Be Android's Answer To Apple's Airdrop

    Sharing data from one device to another by maintaining the quality of the file is always a tricky job. However, Android does have some better options than other operating systems like iOS, but we can't ignore the fact that Airdrop plays a big role when it comes to iOS-to-iOS data transfer. Google is also been reported for developing a platform which will make data sharing easier, back in November it was called Fast Share. However, it has been confirmed that the service will be known as Nearby Share.

    Google's Nearby Share Service Will Be Android's Answer To Airdrop

     

    It seems that the company is ready to launch the new service and bring the feature which was missing on Android for a long time. Users were also asking for this feature for a long time. Smartphone manufacturers like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi has already disclosed their partnership to bring this service to their smartphones.

    According to XDA Developers report, they have spotted a new build of the upcoming service, along with a new date and a new name, the build confirms that the Nearby

    Share name will be perfect for the service as it represents the functionality of the service.

    Just like Android Beam, Nearby Share will use Bluetooth connection to pair devices initially and then share files via a direct Wi-Fi connection. However, it has been reported that Nearby Share will not be slow like Android Beam and it will allow users to transfer the file in less time. There is still no information on whether Google is going to roll out the service via Google Play Service update or it will arrive bundled with Android 11.

    This is not the first time Google is trying to adapt features like Apple, earlier it happened with iMessage app. It's interesting to see both the companies bring new features to compete against each other.

     
    google apple app news
    Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 14:29 [IST]
