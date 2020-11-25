What Is Google Task Mate? How To Make Money From It? Features oi-Vivek

Google allows users to make money using Google Rewards app. However, the cashout was limited to Google Play Store purchase. The company is now beta-testing a new app called Google Task Mate with bigger cash rewards, which can be transferred to a bank account.

At the time of writing this article, the Google Task Mate app is in the beta test phase, where only a select number of users will get to access the app before the official launch. Even though anyone can download the app from Google Play Store for free, one needs an invite to access the app.

How To Earn Money On Google Task Mate?

Google will post simple tasks such as taking a photo of a nearby shop, answering survey questions, translating local languages sentences to English, and more. There is also an option to skip a task if she/he is not interested in participating. All the completed tasks will be reviewed by the system prior to crediting the amount to your account.

Google Task Mate will pay the user for each successful task completion in local currency. Hence, it will pay in Indian Rupees for Indian users. Money credited by Google can be directly transferred to a bank account with a single click.

How To Get Google Task Mate In India?

As of now, there are two ways to get an invitation for Google Task Mate. Either Google should send you an invite or someone with an invite can share the same with you. According to official listing, Google has stopped extending invites at this time, and only someone who has already procured an invite can help you get on board with the Google Task Mate. Do note that, the Google Task Mate app is only available for Android devices, and might come with iOS in the future.

Download Google Task Mate Here

Best Mobiles in India