What Makes e-RUPI Different From Other Payment Platforms? Steps To Download, Use e-RUPI Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Prime Minister Modi introduced e-RUPI, which is a digital payments platform. Today, we have plethora of such digital payment platforms - Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, and WhatsApp Pay to name a few. However, several aspects make e-RUPI stand out from the crowd. Here's everything you need to know about e-RUPI and how to download and use it.

What Makes e-RUPI Different From Other Platforms?

e-RUPI is a one-stop solution for stopping leakages in government welfare schemes. The one-time payment mechanism aims to ensure that the welfare schemes reach beneficiaries without any leakages in-between. The e-RUPI platform makes use of a QR code or SMS that appears on the beneficiary's mobile phone, which completely stops the misuse.

The Indian government says e-RUPI is the safest platform for any pre-paid transactions, surpassing the need for physical interface or third-party involvement. PM Modi says e-RUPI is a "revolutionary initiative" and will reform the digital payments services in the country. One of the prominent features of e-RUPI is its timely nature, ensuring beneficiaries get the benefits without any intermediary.

What Is e-RUPI Voucher And How To Get It?

The new digital payment platform makes use of the e-RUPI voucher, which can be used for various governmental services. For instance, an e-RUPI voucher can be used for health services and can also be gifted to someone in need. Developed by NPCI, the e-RUPI voucher can be used to avail benefits of Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana and other government schemes.

That's not all. The e-RUPI voucher can be used for several other purposes as well. For instance, you can get a COVID vaccine slot and gift it to someone via an e-RUPI voucher. One can even track the status of the voucher and ensure it's being used rightfully. The e-RUPI vouchers can be sent to anyone's mobile number in the form of SMS or QR code, which can be used for availing benefits.

Digital technology is transforming lives in a major way and is furthering ‘Ease of Living.’ At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 2nd August, will launch e-RUPI, a futuristic digital payment solution which offers several benefits for its users. https://t.co/UpLgtBl1K3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

How To Download e-RUPI App?

All government schemes beneficiaries can now access e-RUPI for seamless transactions. Here's how to download the e-RUPI app:

Step 1: Open Google Play and search for the e-RUPI app. The app isn't available on the App Store yet.

Step 2: Download the e-RUPI app from Google Play and let it install.

Step 3: Once done, you need to enter the e-RUPI voucher granted by the government.

The steps to use e-RUPI are further explained below

How To Use e-RUPI App?

The e-RUPI transactions happen via digital voucher transactions. These vouchers are generated by the respective government scheme and will directly reach the beneficiary via SMS or a QR code. Here's how to use the e-RUPI app:

Step 1: Download and install the e-RUPI app from Google Play

Step 2: If you're a beneficiary of any government scheme, you will get an e-RUPI voucher, which is a digital voucher.

Step 3: Once you open the e-RUPI app, you can find the e-RUPI voucher, which can be claimed for various government services.

