    WhatsApp Chat Backup For iOS, Android Phones: Step By Step Process To Backup WhatsApp Chats

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform in India with millions of users clocking in hours of texting. People use WhatsApp not only to send text messages but for several other activities as well. For instance, people share photos, videos, contacts, locations, and now - WhatsApp Pay too. This is why WhatsApp backup is important.

     
    Steps For WhatsApp Chat Backup For iOS, Android Phones

    WhatsApp Chat Backup

    WhatsApp chat backup helps to save your chats and media files so you don't lose them. For instance, if you lose your phone or damage it accidentally, you'll still have your chat backed up. Hence, backing up your WhatsApp chats and media is quite handy in the long run. Do note, the steps to backup WhatsApp chats on Android and iPhone are quite different. We've listed the steps for both devices in this article.

    WhatsApp Chat Backup For Android

    WhatsApp chat backup on Android is quite easy, especially if you already have Google Drive linked to your account. Here are the steps to backup WhatsApp chats on your Android phone:

    Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone > three-dotted menu on the top-right corner

    Step 2: Select Settings here > and click on Chats

    Step 3: Here, you'll find the option 'Chat backup'. Now, press the Back Up button in green color

    Step 4: The WhatsApp chats will be backed up to your Google Drive

    Step 5: You can also schedule regular chat backups by selecting the Backup to Google Drive option. You can even schedule the frequency for the backup, which will automatically happen when connected to a Wi-Fi network.

    WhatsApp Chat Backup For iPhone

    Similarly, you can backup your WhatsApp chat on your iPhone. However, the steps here are a tad bit different. Here's how to backup your WhatsApp chat on iPhone:

    Step 1: Open WhatsApp > click on Settings on the bottom-right corner

     

    Step 2: Next, select Chats > Chat backup option

    Step 3: When you select the Chat backup option, you can see the Back Up Now button

    Step 4: When you select Back Up Now, WhatsApp chat will begin backing up on your iPhone

    Step 5: Similarly, you have options like scheduling a routine backup for every month or every week. You also have the option to exclude or include videos in the backup. If you wish to save space, you can unselect the option to include videos.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 12:12 [IST]
