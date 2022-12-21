WhatsApp Users Can Bring Back “Delete For Me” Messages; Here's How To Use ‘Undo’ Feature Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

WhatsApp has released a new 'Accidental Delete' feature, which could help millions of users who regret deleting a message using the "Delete for Me" option. As the name of the feature indicates, WhatsApp will now allow users to recall a deleted message. Let's see how to use the feature and avoid any awkward circumstances by accidentally deleting a message using the "Delete for Me" instead of the "Delete for Everyone" option.

WhatsApp App Gets "Accidental Delete" Feature

WhatsApp is a reliable, versatile, and feature-packed instant messaging platform that works on iOS and Android smartphones. The Meta-owned platform has been actively adding new features and functions to its apps. The latest feature would be welcomed by thousands of users who have accidentally deleted a message only to regret their actions.

WhatsApp allows all users to delete a message that has arrived in their chat window. The messages received in any chat window, be it individual or group, can be easily deleted by selecting the messages and tapping on Delete. Instead of instantly deleting the message, WhatsApp asks users to confirm their action, and presents users with three options:

Delete for everyone

Delete for me

Cancel

Selecting "Delete for everyone", erases the messages from every member's group chat window. The "Delete for me" option deletes the message only from a recipient's or sender's chat window but retains the message for every other recipient.

Needless to mention, deleting a message in this way can create some embarrassing situations wherein the sender intended to delete the message from everyone's chat window, but loses access to the message because it has now disappeared from the sender's chat window.

"Delete for Me" 🤦🤦🤦



We've all been there, but now you can UNDO when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone! pic.twitter.com/wWgJ3JRc2r — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 19, 2022

WhatsApp has confirmed that it is rolling out an "Undo" function to prevent such embarrassing situations. The feature will appear right after the sender or recipient has deleted the message using the "Delete for me" option.

How to Use the "Accidental Delete" Feature In WhatsApp App?

WhatsApp is rolling out the "Accidental Delete" to iOS and Android smartphones. The feature will become available only when a sender or recipient has deleted the message using the "Delete for me" option.

The Accidental Delete feature will essentially offer a five-second time window or delay the deletion by five seconds. During this time, users can undo their actions. Users can then choose the "Delete for everyone" option to erase the message from every recipient's chat window.

WhatsApp added the "Delete for Everyone" option in 2017. It allowed users to recall or erase a message for all participants in a chat. It helped address the problem of accidentally transmitting messages in individual and group conversations. The function currently remains available for two days and twelve hours after a message has been sent.

