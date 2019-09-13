WhatsApp Features That Every Android And iOS User Wishes For Features oi-Vivek

WhatsApp has grown a lot in the last few years. From being an independent instant messaging platform to a Facebook-owned messaging service. The company adds a lot of new features to the app via software updates, making it more feature-rich and user-friendly. One of the reasons for the heightened success of WhatsApp is due to the cross-platform compatibility.

As of today, WhatsApp is available on almost all mobile operating systems, including the widely used Android and iOS. The company has added a lot of features like video calling, voice calling, which makes it a truly remarkable instant messaging app.

However, There Are Two Issues

I have heard a lot of queries from people regarding two persistent issues on WhatsApp. First one; how to use WhatsApp on two devices. Second; how to backup and restore chats from an Android phone to an iPhone.

As of now, WhatsApp uses Google Drive to store data on Android devices and iCloud on iOS devices. Though it allows users to use WhatsApp Web on a computer or a laptop the app still does not allow multi-device login options like its contemporary Telegram.

Switching from an Android phone to another is not an issue, as it automatically restores the messages and attachments with a single click. Similarly, switching from an iPhone to another iPhone is also easy, as the app automatically restores messages from iCloud.

The real issue comes when a user wants to switch from an Android to an iOS device or vice versa. As of now, there is no official way to transfer WhatsApp chats and attachments from between these platforms. In fact, there is no solution from WhatsApp for cross-platform account transfer.

Internet is filled with do-it-yourself tutorials, where using the paid third-party app one can backup and restore chats between an iOS and an Android smartphone using apps like dr.fone with the help of computer-based on the Windows or the macOS.

A Request To WhatsApp Team

If WhatsApp team could add an option to login into two different devices at the same time and option to restore messages between cross-platform devices, then WhatsApp will go from a typical instant messenger to the best instant messaging app.

