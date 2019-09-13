ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp Features That Every Android And iOS User Wishes For

    By
    |

    WhatsApp has grown a lot in the last few years. From being an independent instant messaging platform to a Facebook-owned messaging service. The company adds a lot of new features to the app via software updates, making it more feature-rich and user-friendly. One of the reasons for the heightened success of WhatsApp is due to the cross-platform compatibility.

    WhatsApp Features That Every Android And iOS User Wishes For

     

    As of today, WhatsApp is available on almost all mobile operating systems, including the widely used Android and iOS. The company has added a lot of features like video calling, voice calling, which makes it a truly remarkable instant messaging app.

    However, There Are Two Issues

    I have heard a lot of queries from people regarding two persistent issues on WhatsApp. First one; how to use WhatsApp on two devices. Second; how to backup and restore chats from an Android phone to an iPhone.

    As of now, WhatsApp uses Google Drive to store data on Android devices and iCloud on iOS devices. Though it allows users to use WhatsApp Web on a computer or a laptop the app still does not allow multi-device login options like its contemporary Telegram.

    Switching from an Android phone to another is not an issue, as it automatically restores the messages and attachments with a single click. Similarly, switching from an iPhone to another iPhone is also easy, as the app automatically restores messages from iCloud.

    The real issue comes when a user wants to switch from an Android to an iOS device or vice versa. As of now, there is no official way to transfer WhatsApp chats and attachments from between these platforms. In fact, there is no solution from WhatsApp for cross-platform account transfer.

    Internet is filled with do-it-yourself tutorials, where using the paid third-party app one can backup and restore chats between an iOS and an Android smartphone using apps like dr.fone with the help of computer-based on the Windows or the macOS.

     

    A Request To WhatsApp Team

    If WhatsApp team could add an option to login into two different devices at the same time and option to restore messages between cross-platform devices, then WhatsApp will go from a typical instant messenger to the best instant messaging app.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp apps news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue