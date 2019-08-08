WhatsApp Likely Working On Boomerang-Like Feature – Expected To Rollout Quickly News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is prepping many new features to ensure users get a better experience with the service. Recently, the app came up with a slew of features that prevent the spread of fake news and misinformation. Now, it looks like the app will rollout another interesting feature for who like to create short video clips for Instagram.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is working on a feature similar to Boomerang. Well, Boomerang is a customizable video preset available for Instagram. This feature is used to loop the videos in a unique way.

WhatsApp Boomerang-Like Feature

Like the other new WhatsApp features that are in works, this new Boomerang-like feature is also said to be hidden from all users for now. The report notes that developers are working on it to make sure it is bug-free once it is rolled out to the users.

It notes that WhatsApp developers are in plans to add this feature in the video type panel. The Boomerang-like feature will join the existing options that let converting a video into GIF, provided the videos are less than seven seconds duration. It is believed that the Boomerang feature for WhatsApp will also have a similar limit as that of Instagram.

Boomerang-like feature on WhatsApp can be used by users to convert a less a seven-second video clip into a boomerang and share the same with their contacts. The instant messaging app lets users post the Boomerang video they have created as a status update as well. Similar to other updates, there is no word regarding when all WhatsApp users will get this feature.

Other New WhatsApp Features

Information about the feature comes soon after WhatsApp developers were prepping on adding third-party sticker support on web version of the app. Previously, we came across a report tipping that an upcoming feature will let users use the same account on multiple devices.

It is working on a UWP version to make this feature possible while WhatsApp Web will remain the same. Besides this, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app is all set to bring the payment features soon in the country.

