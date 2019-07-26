WhatsApp To Soon Let You Use Same Account On Multiple Devices News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is constantly bringing many new features to its messaging platform to deliver a great user experience. It is addressing the issues faced by users with the introduction of these new features. In a recent move, it is all set to resolve the issue faced by users who have multiple devices and want to use the same account on all these devices.

With the multi-device system, WhatsApp will let you use the same account on both Android and iOS devices without having to uninstall the app on the primary device. Notably, this will be different from the current limited multi-device usage that lets using the service on the primary device and WhatsApp Web.

As of now, it is possible to use it on two devices with WhatsApp Web provided the primary device is connected to the internet and users scan the QR code to authenticate the same.

WhatsApp Multi-Device Support

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on Universal Windows Platform (UWP), which will for a multi-platform system for the app. Going by the same, you can use the instant messaging service on multiple devices without a glitch. The UWP supported apps will let you access the instant messaging service on all these devices independently. And, WhatsApp Web will remain the same.

Furthermore, the report adds that the messages will be saved on the device but synced with the app. The company is also working on improving the end-to-end encryption system for the multi-device system.

There are speculations that the multi-device system could be the reason for the delay in the Pad version. The report claims that the app for iPad will be launched soon. However, there is no estimated launch date for the feature before it actually goes live.

What To Expect

For now, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the support for the multi-device support of WhatsApp. Given that the source has a good track record of revealing such details, we can expect it to be launched soon. However, there is no denying that it will be handy as it will provide access to the instant messaging service across devices.

