Here's how to use WhatsApp with landline number

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users across the world and is the most popular instant messaging platforms across the world. The best part is that this app offers several features such as the ability to share images, videos, documents, contacts, location, etc., the ability to make and receive voice and video calls, and a lot more.

Besides smartphones, this app is also seen on a few feature phones launched of late including the JioPhone and Nokia 8110. Here's the list of feature phones supporting WhatsApp you can buy.

When WhatsApp launched the Business app, it added a new dimension to the messaging platform. It offered businesses a secure platform to communicate with their customers. If the business owners do not want to share their mobile number, then there is a way to use the services of WhatsApp with a landline number. If you are wondering how this crazy idea will work, then here we detail the steps below.

Though it is helpful for businesses, even individuals can use this trick if they do not want to share their personal number with specific contacts. This way, they can also get to enjoy WhatsApp calls feature and share files as usual.

How to use WhatsApp with a landline number

Step 1: Firstly, you need to download and install WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet. You can also use the dual apps setting on your device to use two different WhatsApp accounts simultaneously.

Step 2: WhatsApp will prompt you to enter the 10-digit mobile number. Here, you need to key in the landline number along with the STD code.

Step 3: During the verification step, you will be given two options - SMS and call. By default, WhatsApp will send a verification SMS to the number but you will not receive it as it is a landline number. Then, you will have to wait for a minute and opt for the Call Me option. Now, you will get a call on the landline with the 6-digit verification code. Key in this code on the verification screen and the process will be completed.

Step 4: Now, you will have to step up the account with a name, profile photo and other details.

That's it! You can use WhatsApp with the landline number and continue enjoying all the features offered by the instant messaging platform.