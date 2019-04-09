WhatsApp for iPad could be released soon as a standalone app News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Soon, iPad users might get a standalone WhatsApp app.

Recently, WhatsApp turned 10 and soon after the tenth anniversary of the instant messaging app, it looks like the company is all set to release an app exclusively for Apple iPad users. Notably, WhatsApp for iOS supports iPhones but not iPads and the reason for the same remains unknown.

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS with the version number 2.19.40 brings bug fixes. It also appears to have included references to a WhatsApp for iPad. The report points out that WhatsApp is in the advanced stages of rolling out an app for iPad.

WhatsApp for iPad features

Unlike existing reports, it is believed that this will be a standalone application and not a WhatsApp Web client. So, you can install the app on your iPad and use the mobile number on the device to start sending messages similar to the Android and iOS versions of the app. Furthermore, the report goes on to state that WhatsApp for iPad app will support features such as making voice and video calls, groups, statuses and landscape mode. It is also said to support WhatsApp Stickers that were rolled out for the existing versions of the instant messaging app in 2018.

To recall, WhatsApp recently rolled out the fingerprint authentication feature for iOS users. And, we can expect the same to be rolled out to the iPad version of the app as well. This feature will use the Touch ID or Face ID on the iPad for authentication purpose.

Talking about the rollout of WhatsApp for iPad, the report suggests that the beta version of the app could be released in just a couple of weeks for the early testers. However, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the rollout of the app and we need to await the same.