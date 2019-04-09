ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    WhatsApp for iPad could be released soon as a standalone app

    Soon, iPad users might get a standalone WhatsApp app.

    By
    |

    Recently, WhatsApp turned 10 and soon after the tenth anniversary of the instant messaging app, it looks like the company is all set to release an app exclusively for Apple iPad users. Notably, WhatsApp for iOS supports iPhones but not iPads and the reason for the same remains unknown.

    WhatsApp for iPad could be released soon as a standalone app

     

    As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS with the version number 2.19.40 brings bug fixes. It also appears to have included references to a WhatsApp for iPad. The report points out that WhatsApp is in the advanced stages of rolling out an app for iPad.

    WhatsApp for iPad features

    Unlike existing reports, it is believed that this will be a standalone application and not a WhatsApp Web client. So, you can install the app on your iPad and use the mobile number on the device to start sending messages similar to the Android and iOS versions of the app. Furthermore, the report goes on to state that WhatsApp for iPad app will support features such as making voice and video calls, groups, statuses and landscape mode. It is also said to support WhatsApp Stickers that were rolled out for the existing versions of the instant messaging app in 2018.

    To recall, WhatsApp recently rolled out the fingerprint authentication feature for iOS users. And, we can expect the same to be rolled out to the iPad version of the app as well. This feature will use the Touch ID or Face ID on the iPad for authentication purpose.

    Talking about the rollout of WhatsApp for iPad, the report suggests that the beta version of the app could be released in just a couple of weeks for the early testers. However, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the rollout of the app and we need to await the same.

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue