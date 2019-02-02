WhatsApp for Android lets you download individual stickers

After rolling out a few new features, WhatsApp has come up with another one in the latest beta version of its Android app. The latest Android beta version of the app with the version number 2.19.33 lets users download a single sticker instead of the whole sticker pack. Previously, users had to download the entire sticker pack as there was no option to download just one sticker.

The new feature, which lets users download a single sticker from the pack is now live in the latest beta version of the app. And, it is believed that it will be rolled out to the stable version as well.

WhatsApp new feature

According to WABetaInfo, to use this download a single sticker feature, users will have to first update the beta version of the app to the version number 2.19.33. And, open the in-app WhatsApp Stickers Store. A long press on a sticker in a yet to be download stickers pack will ask you if you want to set the specific sticker as your favorite one. It will also display the download size of that particular sticker. Also, there will be a download option at the bottom to save this sticker within the app.

Notably, this feature is quite useful for those who do not want to have a lot of stickers showing up on the app. Also, it will save the unnecessary data consumption.

The report also notes that the WhatsApp Pay feature will be coming soon to the US users. Earlier, it was said that the feature will be rolled out to users in Mexico too. At the Facebook's Q4 earnings call, the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the payments feature will be rolled out to select global markets this year.

For the uninitiated, the Payments on WhatsApp feature was introduced in India in early 2018. This feature is in the beta stage and is yet to be rolled out to all the users as it faces regulatory issues.