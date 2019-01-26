WhatsApp for Android made the media menu more simple for users: All you need to know

WhatsApp one of the most popular online messaging app is once again spotted testing a new feature in a beta build for Android. This time the developers of the app are making some changes with the Media section of the group chat and individual chats. WhatsApp has included new options of seeing the media in the chat, a new overflow menu for setting the media as a profile photo, group icon, or wallpaper, as well as a new single rotate option. The changes are done to simplify the Media menu and reduce the number of options seen.

Just to recall, the online messaging app was recently spotted with 21 new emoji designs in an Android beta build. Recently it also rolled out the new group call shortcut option.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta v2.19.18 has revamped some of the media options for individual and group chats. Now you can see a new option when you tap the three-dot menu button. The options are 'Show Chat' 'Set as' and 'Rotate'. The first option will let you know from where the particular image or video was shared in the group or individual chat.

The second option is not new previously it was divided into three option for images to be 'Set as profile photo', 'set as group icon', and 'Use as wallpaper'. Now you have the dedicated option under one section, now you can set images as 'My profile photo', 'Group icon,' and 'Wallpaper'.

Last but not least, the 'Rotate' option the company has to reduce the confusing skip the 'Rotate left' and 'Rotate right' option which was seen previously. Now users will have only one option which can be tap multiple time to achieve the same effects.

Recently, Twitter was flooded with tweets against popular online messaging app WhatsApp. It seems the app was temporarily crashed and people are unable to send messages or log in to their accounts. Not only India users across the globe have faced this issue and get their frustration out on social media platforms.

Source