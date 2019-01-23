ENGLISH

WhatsApp crashes temporarily, gets criticized on social media

WhatsApp was temporarily crashed and people are unable to send messages or log in to their accounts. Here's how people criticized the messaging app.

    Twitter on Tuesday once again flooded with tweets against popular online messaging app WhatsApp. It seems the app was temporarily crashed and people are unable to send messages or log in to their accounts. Not only India users across the globe have faced this issue and get their frustration out on social media platforms.

    A user twitted "When you clear the data, cache, restart your phone, uninstall & reinstall the app but #WhatsApp is still down," a Twitter user posted on Tuesday (local time).

    "And Again #whatsappdown. Can you try doing this in the morning time, will save me from family good morning texts," an Indian user twitted.

    Over 1.5 billion users have faced this problem with the app on both Android and iOS platform. The reason behind the crash is still not announced by the company.

    This happened a few hours after the company announced that they are going to limit the number of forwards for a user across the globe. This is a policy in which you will be able to send forwards to only five users at a time. This policy is already implemented in India and now the company is implementing it globally.

    However, this is not new for WhatsApp users, the messaging app users had faced a similar issue back in 2017.

    The company is also said to be introducing a new Dark mode to the app. According to the report the new feature is slated to roll out for Android and iOS both. Just to recall WhatsApp has become one of the most popular instant messaging app across the globe. The new feature is expected to enhance the user experience.

    Famous tipster WABetainfo has posted a screenshot of the Dark mode on its Twitter. This post gives us glimpse how Dark mode is going to look on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. This feature is also expected to roll out soon on Instagram too.

    Read More About: whatsapp app smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
