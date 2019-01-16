WhatsApp rolling Android 2.19.9 update with group call shortcut and more

Back in August last Year popular online messaging app WhatsApp started rolling out the group voice and video calling feature. Now the company is rolling out a new update to the Android users which introduced a dedicated call button in group chat. This same feature arrived for the iPhone users a month back. With this dedicated calling button, users will be able to make a group call by adding people directly from the contact. This new update also addresses a bug which was causing GIF malfunction.

The new update comes with a version of v2.19.9 and it was first spotted by WABetaInfo. When a group calling feature was introduced on WhatsApp, one had to first start voice or video call with a contact. Once the call is connected then caller required to tab on the plus symbol at the top-right corner of the screen to add another participant. It was turned to be a long process to joining everyone one by one.

But with this new update, WhatsApp had made it very easier to start a group voice or video chat. This new update was first spotted in a beta version back in November, and finally, it's reaching to the Android users. Now you need to tap on the icon placed on top right corner in group chats. While tapping on this button you will get a slide-out tray which comes with a list of contacts from which you can select the participants.

To download the update on your Android smartphone you can visit the Google Play Store and check for the update.

Recently it was reported that WhatsApp is also testing fingerprint authentication on the Android smartphone. As per a report by WABetaInfo, a fan site that tracks the new changes incorporated into WhatsApp, the fingerprint authentication feature is under development. The report further points out that it is disabled by default in the Android beta version 2.19.3 of the app.

