WhatsApp will not work on Nokia S40 phones anymore

A few years ago, WhatsApp announced the end of support several mobile operating systems. The list includes BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry OS, Windows Phone 8.0, Nokia Symbian S60, Android 2.3.7 and older, Nokia S40 and iOS 7 and older. WhatsApp will not invest any more in developing services for these platforms. It will stop working on devices running these platforms by 2020.

Already, the instant messaging platform doesn't work on devices running Nokia Symbian S60, BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry OS and Windows Phone 8.0. Now, after today, that is from January 1, 2019, WhatsApp will not work on devices running Nokia S40 as well.

Nokia S40 devices

A few years back, Nokia S40 was one of the popular smart feature phone OS. Following the acquisition by Microsoft, the OS was no more used by any device. It was seen in the feature phones such as Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205, Nokia Asha 230, Nokia Asha 206, Nokia Asha 208, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 301, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503 and Nokia Asha 515.

Now, WhatsApp has announced that the users of devices with Nokia S40 will no be able to use the messaging app after December 31. Previously, the support was supposed to end in June 2018 but the same was extended until December bringing some relief to the users of such devices.

It is not surprising as the Nokia S40 smart feature phone OS was introduced in 1999 and updated in 2005. It was used on Nokia 515 launched in 2013 at last. It was already announced that the messaging app will stop working on smartphones running Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and older and iPhone 3GS running iOS 6 from February 1, 2020.

If you are using an old smartphone or feature running any of these dated operating systems, then you should upgrade to a new device to continue using WhatsApp.