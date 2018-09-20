WhatsApp to end support for these smartphones from February 2020

WhatsApp has released the list of smartphones and platforms for which it will end support from February 1, 2020. The instant messaging platform will stop working for the Apple devices which are running on iOS 7 and older versions. WhatsApp will also stop working on the Android devices which are running on Android version 2.3.7 Gingerbread and older versions. While the Android users will have some respite iOS users will need to update their device or OS version in order to continue to use the feature. It is not only WhatsApp which the Android users ( Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and older version) need to worry about, there are a number of other apps and features which might not function with the older Android versions.

WhatsApp has further mentioned that while the above-mentioned versions of Android and iOS will still have a support for the next one and a half years, some feature might stop functioning for them. The reason behind this is that the company has stopped actively developing the WhatsApp for the above-mentioned platforms anymore. WhatsApp support is also going to end for the Nokia S40 on December 31, 2018.

WhatsApp took it to its official support site to reveal the list of platforms and devices for which it will be ending the support in the coming days. The list is as follows:

1. iOS version 7.0 and older- Support ends on February 1, 2020

2. Android v2.3.7 and older- Support ends on February 1, 2020

3. Nokia S40- Support ending on December 31, 2018

List of devices and OS versions which will have the WhatsApp support going forward includes the following:

1. iOS version 8.0 and above

2. Android 4.0 Jellybean and above

3. Windows Phones 8.1 and above

4. KaiOS- It's the OS which powers the Reliance JioPhone, JioPhone 2, and Nokia 8110 4G

It is good to see that WhatsApp has already prepared and announced its plans for the future. So, if you are using any of the above-mentioned devices or platforms try to upgrade to a new version of OS or a new device so that you don't lose the WhatsApp support in the future.