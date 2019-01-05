ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

WhatsApp iOS beta lets users add stickers on media files and reply privately

WhatsApp for iOS brings new features.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After introducing many new features, WhatsApp has now rolled out a new update for the iOS beta users. The version number of this latest version of the app is 2.19.10.21. It comes with an array of new features and some of them will also arrive on the final version of the app in a few months.

    WhatsApp iOS beta lets users add stickers on media files

     

    When it comes to the details of the new version of the app, it looks like the team of developers at the app have added a slew of improvements to the already prevailing features. Eventually, users can get an improved overall experience.

    Latest WhatsApp features

    As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, a site that tracks the changes that are brought to the messaging app, it will arrive with an ability to add stickers to GIFs, videos and photos before sharing the same with other users on the platform. It is also possible to add content stickers including time and location and personalized stickers from sticker packs and third-party apps.

    This latest update is touted to bring a redesigned section, which makes it simpler and easier for users to choose these types of stickers. Similar to adding stickers on Instagram stories, this new feature will let users resize the stickers.

    The other changes that are brought in by this new update include the ability to reply to users in a group in a private manner. This feature has already been rolled out to the WhatsApp Android beta version. It is said that this feature was already rolled out to the iOS version of the app but it is limited to only a specific set of users who wanted to reply to the group messages that were no longer belonging to it. On using this feature, WhatsApp will open the chat of a particular user automatically on quoting the selected message. This leaves users free from doing the copying and pasting of the message manually.

     

    The developers at WhatsApp have also come up with a new feature, which lets users peek to know the status update from the others in the Status tab. It will work similar to that of 3D force touch to peek to view the messages sent on WhatsApp. However, this feature will be rolled out only to devices with 3D touch technology support.

    Read More About: whatsapp iOS apps news
    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue