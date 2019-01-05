WhatsApp iOS beta lets users add stickers on media files and reply privately

After introducing many new features, WhatsApp has now rolled out a new update for the iOS beta users. The version number of this latest version of the app is 2.19.10.21. It comes with an array of new features and some of them will also arrive on the final version of the app in a few months.

When it comes to the details of the new version of the app, it looks like the team of developers at the app have added a slew of improvements to the already prevailing features. Eventually, users can get an improved overall experience.

Latest WhatsApp features

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, a site that tracks the changes that are brought to the messaging app, it will arrive with an ability to add stickers to GIFs, videos and photos before sharing the same with other users on the platform. It is also possible to add content stickers including time and location and personalized stickers from sticker packs and third-party apps.

This latest update is touted to bring a redesigned section, which makes it simpler and easier for users to choose these types of stickers. Similar to adding stickers on Instagram stories, this new feature will let users resize the stickers.

The other changes that are brought in by this new update include the ability to reply to users in a group in a private manner. This feature has already been rolled out to the WhatsApp Android beta version. It is said that this feature was already rolled out to the iOS version of the app but it is limited to only a specific set of users who wanted to reply to the group messages that were no longer belonging to it. On using this feature, WhatsApp will open the chat of a particular user automatically on quoting the selected message. This leaves users free from doing the copying and pasting of the message manually.

The developers at WhatsApp have also come up with a new feature, which lets users peek to know the status update from the others in the Status tab. It will work similar to that of 3D force touch to peek to view the messages sent on WhatsApp. However, this feature will be rolled out only to devices with 3D touch technology support.