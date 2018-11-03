ENGLISH

WhatsApp for Android beta gets Private Reply feature: How to use it

WhatsApp Android beta gets this useful feature.

    Last year, there were reports that WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Private Reply. This feature was also rolled out to the Windows Phone beta version of the app but it was only for a short time period. Now, this feature is being rolled out to the Android beta version of the app. We can expect the users of the stable version of the app to get this feature to get this feature soon.

    According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.335 has received the Private Reply feature. This feature lets users send private messages to a member of the group without letting other members know about it.

    Notably, WhatsApp already lets users reply to members in a group individually. But the new feature, which is also similar to individual reply directs you to the personal chat with the specific member. You can send messages privately to the member in the group without letting the others in the group know about the same.

    How to use WhatsApp Reply Privately feature

    WhatsApp's new Reply Privately feature can be used by long pressing on a specific member's name in a group. On long pressing, users will get tap on the three options seen at the top right corner of the window. One of the options is Reply Privately. Click on the same and type the message. Now, you can see that your message will be sent on the personal chat window of that specific contact.

    While the individual reply feature will keep you in the same group, the private reply feature will take you to the conversation window of the contact.

    As of now, this feature of letting users reply privately to a group member is available only on Android. We are yet to see if the same will be rolled out to the iOS version of the app anytime soon.

    Prior to this, WhatsApp for Android received the Swipe to Reply feature. This feature lets users simple swipe towards the right to reply to a message. This feature was already available for the iOS version of the app. 

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
