Windows Phone first to get WhatsApp Private Reply feature with new update

It is just a matter of time before Windows phones become obsolete, but there are some app developers who introduce new features here first before bringing them to iOS and Android run devices.

If we take the instance of WhatsApp, the popular messaging app doesn't seem to give up on Windows phones. WhatsApp's latest beta version 2.17.342.0 brings a new feature on Windows phones, which is yet to be made available in private builds for iOS and Android. This particular feature lets users of group chats send a quick reply to someone privately without the need of opening a new conversation window.

Of course, the similar functionality is expected to arrive on iPhones and Android devices as well, currently it is only exclusive to Windows phones. That being said, it is just available in the beta build, with a long way from reaching the stable version.

Apart from that, it seems like the update also includes an improved UI for voice and video calls, as well as some minor tweaks here and there that may not come in notice at first. For example, there is a quick switch button that allows to switch from a video call to a voice call and the other way around.

From the looks of it, WhatsApp on Windows phones is not at risk, with the developers intends to send out updates in the long term. However, you shouldn't forget that support for Windows Phone 8 is coming to an end on December 31, 2018. So if you own a Windows phone and want to keep using WhatsApp in future, you better look for a Windows 10 Mobile.

As is always the case with private beta builds released by WhatsApp for Windows phones, you have to be a subscribed member or part of the testing program to download this new version.

If you are wondering when the stable version will be released, for WhatsApp, the journey from beta to stable usually takes about a few weeks.

