Will Firework Be The Face Of Short Videos In India?

The ban of 59 apps Chinese apps including TikTok, has created a huge void in the short video platform. Many app makers are now trying to fill that void and one such company is Firework.

Firework is a startup based in Silicon Valley in Redwood City, California and it has offices in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Moscow, Mumbai, and Warsaw. The platform was founded in 2018 by early founding members of LinkedIn and Snapchat.

Firework app is available for both Android and iOS devices and the company has also partnered with some of the big blogs across the globe, offering a huge set of audiences to the content creators, thus increasing the reach and the revenue.

Why Firework Is Unique?

I recently had a one-to-one interaction with Sunil Nair -- Chief Executive Officer - India - Firework, to learn more about how this platform works and what makes it different from the plethora of short video apps that are currently on the market.

According to Sunil, Firework is on to quality storytelling rather than offering a lip-synced video or a cringe content that some audience might find disturbing. Integrating Firework on a website not only good for the creators but it also increases the engagement on the specific website or the blog.

The company is using AI to offer website-specific content. Ex: the video feed on a website like Filmybeat will be related to entertainment and movies and this also changes with the user behavior as well.

Not just that, the platform also has some unique features, where a creator can use the primary and the selfie camera at the same time to create a conversational style video and it also offers several video editing tools and filters as well.

One Platform That Empowers Many

Most of the short video apps/platforms show the content only to the subscribers for the most part, whereas Firework with features like website integration can generate revenue for that website, for the creator, and for the platform itself.

The company also uses AI and image recognition to filter the content. On top of that, human moderators will also check the quality of the video and provide context to the content to increase the reach of the platform.

According to Sunil, the platform is very secure and all the videos on the platform comply with governing laws of the country that they operate in. So, all the content on Firework is children friendly and family-friendly as well.

There Is A Huge Challenge

I have been using the Firework app for the last few days and the overall UI on the app is very sophisticated. However, one big challenge that the company currently has is to get the creators on board to give enough content to the user. If you are someone who used to watch a lot of short videos, especially on TikTok, then Firework is an app that you can actually give it a try.

