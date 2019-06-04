How to get 20 % discount from Swiggy News oi-Priyanka Dua

Homegrown food delivery Startup Swiggy has announced the launch of 'Daily', the first-of-its-kind homestyle meal subscription by a food delivery platform.

This latest offering by Swiggy will give consumers access to a variety of simple homestyle meals prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers, and organized vendors.

Launched in Gurugram, the service will expand to Bangalore and Mumbai in the coming months and as a promotional offer, first-time customers can avail a 20 percent discount for the first month on the Daily app.

The newly launched app will allow users to schedule their meals in advance or opt for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription. With the added flexibility to pause, skip, change or cancel a meal, users will have the freedom to customize their subscription plan further.

Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy, said " As we worked on various initiatives like Swiggy POP and SUPER to make food ordering more convenient and cost-effective, we realized that there is a growing demand for quality and affordable everyday meals. With a mix of organized vendors and home chefs, Swiggy Daily will cater to this latent demand for homestyle meals that are an affordable, long-term solution for our daily food needs."

The app will list over 30 options for every meal. Authentic meals, ranging from secret family recipes by home chefs to best-sellers by quality vendors, Daily will make food across cuisines like Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, and Gujarati available to users. The service will soon be extended to include snacks, beverages, and cut fruits.

Infact consumers can choose to schedule a single meal or opt for a 3-day, 7-day or a month-long subscription. Users can also choose to top-up a meal with add-ons like beverages, sweets, raita, roti or rice. Keeping affordability as the key focus, the meals range from Rs. 50 to Rs 150 with zero delivery fee.

Alok Jain, Entrepreneur in Residence at Swiggy, said, "Daily is the first homestyle hyperlocal food subscription service in the country that will offer a world-class platform to these food service providers and help solve the key issues of discovery, flexibility and taste fatigue."

Swiggy has also put together a robust checklist while onboarding new vendors on Daily.