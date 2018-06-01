Swiggy will soon begin using WhatsApp for order updates instead of SMS

Swiggy, which is one of the new startups in the food-tech industry in India is reportedly working on testing a WhatsApp enterprise solution. The new move taken by the company is to ensure a fast way for the company to stay connected with its growing consumer base.

The company had made a statement that "Swiggy will appear in WhatsApp chat interfaces on consumers' smartphones and will keep them abreast of their order status in real-time, providing a seamless communications system," the company said.

Swiggy has further said that it will begin using WhatsApp for sending the updates to a customer. The updates can range from the status of orders to payments and deliveries. The company, however, has not yet cleared that whether it would use the platform for sending marketing-related messages or about the new products and services. The users who are worried about being bombarded with unwanted messages can also opt out by simply replying with 'STOP' on the chat-thread itself.

The consumers who have opted out of the WhatsApp will further continue to receive the updates using the traditional text messaging (SMSes). This will also be applicable to the users who don't have WhatsApp installed on their devices. Swiggy has further said that it is also testing the service with a select number of users. The feature will be rolled out for the rest of the users in the coming weeks.

About Swiggy:

Swiggy was founded in 2014 and is one of the emerging food-delivery services that are available in India. The company competes with the other food delivery services including Zomato, FoodPanda and Uber eats. Swiggy also claims that is one of India's largest food delivery platform and has over 35, 000 restaurant partners. The restaurant partners are based out of 14 cities and it includes Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune among others.