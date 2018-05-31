WhatsApp rolls out Predicted Upload feature

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging platform is adding many new features in order to improve its platform and offer a better user experience. Recently, we came across a report suggesting that select Android users have received the group video and audio calling capabilities. Now, it looks like the Facebook-owned messaging platform has come up with yet another feature.

The latest feature to be added to WhatsApp is called Predicted Upload. This feature will make it easier for you to upload and send pictures via the platform. It was spotted by WABetaInfo, a fansite that tracks and tests new features.

Predicted Upload feature

The Predicted Upload feature is said to start uploading an image to the server in advance by predicting those images that you might send. When you select the photos that you want to send, you will be given an option to edit the photos in WhatsApp. This way, you can add effects or crop the shots before you send them to your contacts.

If you do not add any effects to the selected shots, then the unedited image will be uploaded to the WhatsApp server before you send them. Don't worry! The image will not be sent to the recipients until you confirm but only uploaded to the server.

The new Predicted Upload feature will save your time when sending images as the images will already be uploaded to the server before you send them. Previously, the uploading process will start only after you confirm to send an image. Adding modifications means that the version uploaded to the server on a prediction basis will no longer be available for sharing. You will have to upload the image once again after modifying it.

Given that most images are shared via WhatsApp without any modifications, this feature can work well to save time. It will pave way for a more efficient sharing of images on WhatsApp. As a result, you will not see any delay in uploading unedited images to a chat.

As per the source, the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS with the version number 2.18.61 has the Predicted Upload feature. Likewise, users of the stable version of Android 2.18.156 are said to have got this capability. It is said that the Android users of the app will also receive this feature via a server-side update in the future.