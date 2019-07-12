Google Maps Adds 3 New Features for Indian Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

Google has introduced three new features in Google Maps to discover local places in India. The company has redesigned the Explore tab.

The Explore tab in Google Maps is an aggregator point where you see dining suggestions, events, offers and other things to do in the area around you.Now, based on top queries and the way people interact with Google Maps in India, seven new shortcuts have been added these include Restaurants, Petrol Pumps, ATMs, Offers, Shopping, Hotels, and Chemists. Using machine learning, Google Maps automatically identifies the top suggestions across these categories in every city.

In fact, users will have an option to explore popular neighborhoods in their city by simply tapping the arrow beside "Explore Nearby" and making a selection.

Apart from exploring their own city, users can also lookup other Indian cities by searching the city name.

For You Tab

The software giant has also launched 'For You' tab which provides information on new restaurants, trending places, and personalized recommendations.

This feature also uses the 'Your Match' score, which uses machine learning to combine what Google Maps know about millions of places with the information a user has added like restaurants rated, cuisines liked, and places visited.

Users can now also follow a business and get relevant updates, news on events and stay on top of offers they post to the 'For You' tab. The feature will also recommend other businesses based on merchants a user follows.

Offers Section For Deals

Furthermore, Google Maps has launched an 'Offers' section where users can find deals and claim them at restaurants across the top 11 Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad.

To use this feature, users can simply tap the 'Offers' shortcut in the Explore tab or filter for restaurants with offers.

In fact, as a launch offer users will get exclusive access to EazyDiner Prime offers for 15 days, across 1,500+ restaurants, with a guaranteed discount of at least 25 percent on all of them. To avail this offer, users can look out for the ' EXCLUSIVE' tag while exploring 'Offers' on Google Maps.

As part of the many new features Google is experimenting with Maps and now by launching these three features in India will definitely help people.

