89% of users in India are willing to pay for education apps: Report

According to a report by Gray Matters Capital, more than 89 percent of users in India are willing to pay for education apps.

The report 'Efficacy of Mobile Edtech in India revealed that users do not tend to downloads apps greater than 25MB.

It said students in the age group of 18-25 preparing for competitive exams largely seen adopting a hybrid model of test prep apps and classroom coaching. 85 percent of the test prep users are open to paying Rs. 100-250 per month for such coaching apps.

Out of the parents surveyed, 50 percent were ready to spend more than Rs. 250 per month for enhancing their child's learning through mobile-based application, while the other 50 percent could pay Rs.100-250 per month the survey added that 70 percent of the users surveyed preferred content in vernacular languages.

Byju's and Duolingo were the education apps that had the most brand recall.

Ragini Chaudhary, India CEO, Gray Matters Capital said, "At GMC Calibrator, we work for 6 months with companies across the Education-Employability spectrum who are trying to bring improved learning outcomes and employment opportunities using both offline solutions along with digital mediums and mobile devices. Our hypothesis was that if we could help them focus on just three things - improve the user engagement, help enhance monetization and ensure optimization of the performance, we could pave the way for more scale." She added, "This report helps us get perspectives of entrepreneurs and users, so as to help us with insights to calibrate the EdTech solutions."

Debleena Majumdar, Director -Research and Growth, Gray Matters Capital, said, "The GMC Calibrator was launched with an objective to promote 'Self Learning to Self Earning'. Traditional viewpoint says that only the ones categorized as the self-motivated learners can benefit from mobile self-learning. We believe the ones categorized as 'those who need a nudge' above can also engage with mobile self-learning to earning opportunities, given the right inputs and motivation. And that starts with a behavioral understanding of users. This report encapsulates these learnings of the last six months."

This is indicative of the user focus on getting jobs or doing better in jobs with help of English, not just learning for the sake of it. On the other hand, for younger children, the report found that parents actively look for resources that will improve academic learning and especially reading ability.