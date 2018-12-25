Hike launches animated sticker packs for Christmas and New Year

Hike Messenger the homegrown messaging platform has announced the launch of newly animated sticker packs for Christmas and New Year.

The newly animated sticker packs include the magic of the season- feasts, midnight mass, Christmas carol phrases, Santa, Elves and reindeer, new year celebrations and more.

According to the company, users can express their joy, love, and happiness with the new sticker packs highlighting the magic of the season- feasts, midnight mass, Christmas carol phrases, Santa, Elves and reindeer, new year celebrations and more. Wish your friends and family with these colorful and warm stickers to add that extra sparkle to your chats.

Instead of just texts Hike, users can wish their BFFs with cute and fun stickers.

To access the stickers, users may navigate to the sticker store in the chat option and download the stickers.

Furthermore, the newly launched stickers are already available in the app and users can download these from the PlayStore and AppStore.

Hike said stickers are one of the most loved features of Hike. Hike offers a library of over 20,000 stickers in 40+ languages and covering multiple genres which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even excuses.

There is also the nifty text-to-stickers feature on Hike chat that can turn any message you type into a fun sticker. Stickers are expressive and a great way to say what you feel. Hike's most popular stickers reflect love, laughter, and fun followed by festivals and regional references. Over 300 million stickers are exchanged every day.

For those who are not aware, Hike was launched on 12/12/12 and acquired a user base of over 100 million in January 2016. In August 2016, Hike raised its fourth round of funding of $ 175 million led by Tencent and Foxconn at a valuation of $ 1.4 billion, making it the fastest company in India to attain a valuation of $1 billion, having reached the milestone in just 3.7 years. Investors in Hike include Tencent, Foxconn, Tiger Global, Softbank, and Bharti. Apart from these, some of the top tech veterans from Silicon Valley have also invested in the company and are advisors.