Hike Messenger launches special animated and camera sticker pack for Friendship Day

Hike Messenger the homegrown messaging platform has announced the launch special animated and camera sticker pack for Friendship Day.

The new special sticker pack include Jai and Veeru, heartfelt wishes or add Friendship bands, fist bumps and more to Stories with Hike's special camera stickers.

Instead of just texts Hike, users can wish their BFFs with cute and fun stickers.

To access the stickers, users may navigate to the sticker store in the chat option and download the Friendship Day stickers.

According to the company, stickers are one of the most loved features of Hike. Hike offers a library of over 20,000 stickers in 40+ languages. Multiple genres are covered across 500+ sticker packs which highlight the colorful, cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catchphrases, emotions, and even

There is also the nifty text-to-stickers feature on Hike chat that can turn any message you type into a fun sticker and over 300 million stickers are exchanged every day.

To further localize the experience, Hike has stickers that reflect both national and regional festivals like Holi, Diwali, etc. Going one step further to localize, Hike even has a library of customized stickers for over 500 colleges across India.

