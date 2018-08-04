Amazon and Flipkart Friendship Day Sale: Offers on smartphones from Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, and more

Related Articles
In today's world, smartphones and other electronic products have become the hottest and sensational topic to gossip. From kids to middle age group and even the senior citizens, keep gushing around about the features of these devices. This indeed has motivated our manufacturers to come up with more number of innovative gadgets.
In the process of designing highly intelligent devices, the makers have been raising up the curtain from zero to much higher level as well. It clearly hints about the categorization of these products into an "Ultra-premium class". This is where a common user feels flat and gets undermined even to carry the thoughts related to the purchase of these devices.
There are E-commerce sites like Amazon India and Flipkart, who closely figured out the problems of common users. It is out of the great work that they have come up with a great scheme called "Friendship Day Sale".
This sale is a blessing for those section of people in India, who can't go for high-end gadgets. Going with Amazon's perspective, the site offers up to 40% off on mobiles and additional discount rates on other accessories.
It also offers a 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no cost EMI, great exchange offers, and guarantees total damage protection. Even Flipkart also has some great offers. Users can shop for mobiles & accessories using Flipkart app Free shipping & COD and can avail the devices at their best deal.
It is also important to know that this sale is for a limited duration from 1st to 5th August. So, you need to hurry up before the sale goes off. Keeping aside the trending information, we bring before you a list of devices that users can look forward to purchase.
13% off on Samsung Galaxy J6
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3000 MAh Battery
12% off on Honor 9N
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
18% off on Honor 7A
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
15% off on Vivo V9 Youth
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
30% off on iPhone SE
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 12MP primary camera and 1.2MP front facing camera
- IOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 1624mAH lithium-ion battery
8% off on Oppo A3S
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
15% off on Samsung Galaxy on8 2018
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy J4
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
OnePlus 6 (Mirror Black 6GB RAM + 64GB Memory)
Offers:
1. ICICI: Rs. 1500 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
2. No Cost EMI (3/6 months) available on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price*
3. Extra Rs. 1500 off on Exchange when you purchase the OnePlus 6
4. Free 12 month Accidental Damage Insurance (powered by Kotak 811)*
5. Idea: Rs. 2000 cashback
6. Kindle: Pay 6%* for any Kindle eBook with a discount upto INR 500*
7. Prime Video: Stream on your Prime Video app and get Rs.250 as Amazon Pay Balance*
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge
10% off on Redmi Y1 (Gold, 32GB)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
12% off on Motorola Moto G6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
7% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
13% off on Honor P20 Lite
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
21% off on Nokia 1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash
- 2 MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2150mAh battery
6% off on Vivo NEX (Ultra FullView Display, 8GB RAM + 128GB Memory)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
7% off on Nokia 7 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
7% off on Apple iPhone 8
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery (6.96 Wh)
34% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Play (Lunar Grey, 64GB, 4GB RAM)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging