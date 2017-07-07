Aadhaar integration now available on Skype Lite

In the month of February, Microsoft launched its Skype Lite app which is the fastest and smallest app to date built for the Indian market. The interesting thing though was that when the app was launched the company had also announced that it would be getting the Aadhaar verification feature soon.

Now, almost after four months, the company has confirmed that the new feature is available to users in India. The new feature comes with the latest update and has already been rolled out starting Wednesday, July 5.

Well, just so that you know Aadhaar is one of the world's largest national identification number project which allows users in India to communicate with government, business, and others with a higher level of trust and lower potential for fraud. Basically, Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number based on biometric and demographic data for Indian residents.

So with the latest version of Skype Lite, Aadhaar integration will be useful in verifying users' identity online and will further help them communicate more securely with others. For example, if any of the Skype Lite users want to make a Skype Lite call to an important business client or government representative - by using Aadhaar, both parties can verify their identity at the beginning of the call to prevent impersonation fraud.

Basically, with Aadhaar integration users can now easily identify themselves on request during video calls. Users will be prompted to enter their Aadhaar number, and it will be shown to the other party after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) database is checked.

The company also says that with the latest Skype Lite version party can request Aadhaar verification over a video call using Skype Lite. For identity confirmation, users need to click on "Verify Aadhaar identity", enter their 12-digit Aadhaar number and then authenticate with a one-time password sent via SMS. After validating this information, users can also choose to share this pre-selected Aadhaar information with other users as well to confirm the identity.

Besides, the company also says, "You'll still get the same great Skype Lite experience during the call and once you've finished speaking, both parties will see the Aadhaar verification captured as an event within the conversation. Skype will not store any Aadhaar information and as always, your personal information-including your video and audio conversations-is securely encrypted."