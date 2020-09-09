Airtel Launches Auto-Pay Feature On Thanks App; How To Use For Payments News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel Thanks app has launched a new feature for its prepaid customers. The new Auto-Pay option enables users to add their credit cards to the application. The new option is already live, but still, it is available for selected users, which depend on the tariff plans.

How To Activate Auto-Pay Section On The Airtel Thanks Application

To activate the Auto-Pay services, users need to check the settings, then you need to check the payment settings and after that, you have to see the Auto-Pay settings. Then, users have to activate the settings and select the payment mode.

The feature is designed for all, but the plans are different depending on the need of the customers, reports Only Tech. The report said that if anyone recharges with Rs. 49, then that they will get several recommendations, such as Rs. 129, Rs. 199, Rs. 179, and Rs. 379. In fact, there are higher value denominations of Rs. 249, Rs. 449, Rs. 598, and Rs 698 with Rs. 298.

Besides, the company allows you to save and add new credit card details along with other details for making payments. In fact, Airtel enables you to disabled this feature. This new feature is secure and hassle-free as it allows you to do recharge. The new feature comes after Airtel launched a new internet plan of Rs. 499.

Airtel Offering Unlimited Data With One Plan

Besides, the Airtel is providing unlimited data with Rs 1,499 One Plan. However, unlimited data means 3,333GB data only. Furthermore, the company has revised the Rs. 1,999 One Plan, which is also offering unlimited calling. Earlier this plan used to provide only 75GB data. It also ships three postpaid connections, including one regular and two free add-on connections. This plan is also offering DTH services worth Rs. 424, free landline services, and unlimited internet with 200 Mbps speed. It also ships a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and Xstream services.

