JioFiber Effect: Airtel Launches Rs. 499 Internet Pack; Offering Unlimited Data

The tariff war between Reliance Jio and Airtel is not going to end anytime soon, as the latter has come up with a new internet pack on September 6, 2020. The latest internet pack comes after JioFiber revised and introduced a new broadband plan of Rs. 399. The new Airtel Xstream unlimited plan is priced at Rs. 499. This means that Airtel is now offering five internet plans that are priced between Rs. 499 to Rs. 3,999.

Airtel Xstream Unlimited Plan: Details

The Rs. 499 is providing 40 Mbps speed along with unlimited data. It is offering unlimited calling (including local and STD calls). Besides, the plan is providing an Android 4K set-top box, original shows from seven OTT platforms, and 10,000 movies. In addition, the plans above Rs. 999 will ships content from Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Amazon Prime. Furthermore, the new plan is already listed on the website and available for all customers.

Other Plans Of Airtel Xstream Fibre

Apart from this Rs. 499 pack, Airtel is already providing four more plans. The plans are available at Rs. 799, Rs.999,Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999, where it ships 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed. It also ships unlimited data with all packs, which seems a great deal. Notably, Airtel is currently serving 2.5 million in the country and after this plan, it is likely to attract more users as the plan seems quite affordable.

JioFiber Rs. 399 Vs Airtel XstreamRs. 499 Internet Plan: Details

The JioFiber new plan of Rs. 399 is offering unlimited internet along with OTT platforms Alt Balaji, Voot, Sony Liv, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee 5. The plan is already live with unlimited data along with 30 Mbps speed, while Airtel Rs. 499 plan is offering unlimited calling, unlimited data, 40 Mbps speed, and access to OTT platforms. After comparing both plans, we suggest you choose JioFiber's new plan as it is offering unlimited data along with content from 12 OTT platforms, while Airtel is providing this benefit with above Rs. 999 pack.

