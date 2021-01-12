Airtel Launches Plans For BlueJeans Video Calling Services

ENGLISH

    In order to meet the growing demand for Video calling Airtel launched an app called BlueJeans. Earlier, the app was launched for enterprises for free; however, the company has now introduced one plan on its website. The telecom operator has launched new plans along with quotations for enterprises.

    Airtel BlueJeans Details

    Currently, the company has launched a plan of Rs. 825, which is known as BlueJeans Pro. The plan is on a monthly basis and offering dozens of benefits to its customers. Coming to the benefits of this plan, the plan is offering its services to 75 participants, unlimited group meetings for long hours, along with 25 hours of the meeting recording, and command center analytics.

    Notably, BlueJeans is available in Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. Apart from these features, BlueJeans is providing mobile conferencing, video conferencing, web conferencing, mobile conferencing, security, support, admin, and more.

    Airtel BlueJeans Features For Enterprises

    Airtel BlueJeans is providing all Pro features, can host up to 100 participants, Unlimited recordings, command center Pro (Live Meeting Controls), H.323/SIP Interop Includedinfo_outline, and Brand customization. It also supports and Add-on services to its enterprise customers.

    How To Register Yourself For BlueJeans Pro

    You need to enter your work email ID and after that, you'll get OTP on your ID. You have to enter the OTP, then you have to enter your PAN card along with a password. You have to choose the license, which means how much access you are looking for. Then, you have to look for details of the Business owner and coordinator details. Now, you have to enter your billing details, including company, business owner name, address, Pin code, state, city, country, and GST number. However, there is a catch. The annual cost of this plan is available at Rs. 11,682. It includes license fee, annual amount, and 18 percent GST.

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 12:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2021

