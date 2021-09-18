Just In
Airtel Launches Rewards123Plus Digital Savings Account; Here's How To Access
Airtel has announced new services for its payment bank customers. The telecom operator has launched the Rewards123Plus digital savings account, which will also offer content benefits from the Disney+ Hotstar application. This comes soon after the company launched new packs for IPL 2021.
Airtel Rewards 123 Plus: Check Details
The Airtel Rewards 123Plus account is available at an annual fee of Rs. 499, where customers will get Rs. 10 cashback per month if customers added money through UPI, which is close to Rs, 1,000. In addition, users will get Rs. 30 cashback per month if customers recharge their prepaid, postpaid, landline, broadband, and DTH bills.
"We have introduced Rewards123Plus that also meets their entertainment needs. We are delighted to associate with Disney+ Hotstar to offer the subscription benefit to our customers. We plan to add more benefits to our Rewards123 offering in the future," said Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank.
In addition, the Rewards123Plus saving account will allow customers to get a 6 percent interest if they have a balance between Rs. 1,00,000 to Rs. 2,00,000, unlimited deposits, zero minimum balance, auto sweep facility. Once, customers opened the account, they will also get access to the Disney+ Hotstar website or app.
Customers are also allowed to register and activate the subscription. With newly launched services, customers are allowed to watch all shows of Disney+ Hotstar, including international and local content in eight languages. In addition, the customers are allowed to watch the LIVE streams of all cricket matches, which are expected to start on September 19, 2021.
However, to access the Rewards123Plus account, users have to follow these steps.
Steps To Use Rewards123Plus Digital Account
Step 1: First, customers need to open the Airtel Thanks application and click on the banking tab. Then, tap on the Rewards123Plus saving account option.
Step 2: Click on the Rewards123Plus and make the payment.
This is the second biggest announcement made by the Airtel Payment bank this year as this year in May the company launched DigiGold services in partnership with SafeGold. The DigiGold investment enables users to invest in 24K gold via the company's app.
