Airtel Launches Safe Pay Option On Thanks App: Here's To Use
To provide a safe and secure online payment mode to its customers, Airtel Payments Bank has announced the launch of Airtel Safe Pay. The newly launched services will provide an extra layer of validation against all industry norms.
The operator said this new solution will offer a high level of protection against all kinds of frauds, stolen credentials, phone cloning, phishing, and passwords. Besides, the company informed that all customers that choose to make payment via UPI, net banking via Airtel Payments Bank.
"With 'Airtel Safe Pay', Airtel customers making UPI or Netbanking based payments through Airtel Payments Bank, no longer have to worry about money leaving their accounts without their explicit consent," the telecom operator said. Notably, Airtel Safe Pay services are completely free and can be activated via the Thanks application home screen. However, to enable the services users have to go through these tips and tricks.
Step 1: You need to open the Airtel Thanks application on your Android and iOS devices.
Step 2: You have to click on the banking section from the menu.
Step 3: Now, you have to click on the Safe Pay option, then, you need toggle button and you have to check UPI and net banking option. Once it is done, then, Safe Pay will be activated on the thanks application.
How Airtel Safe Pay Application Works
Airtel Safe Pay app allows you to make payments via UPI and Airtel Payments Bank. Now, you have to enter the four the Mpin number to make the payment. Then, you have to click on the accept option to complete the transaction.
