Most Popular Prepaid Plans In 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Both private and state-run telecom operators have listed several plans on their websites. Notably, these telecom companies are offering several popular and famous plans in the country, which ship data, unlimited talk time, combo plans, and Value Added Services (VAS) to their customers. So, in that way, we are listing all plans that are really popular in the country.

List Of All Popular Plans In India

BSNL Rs. 97 And Rs. 99 Prepaid Plans

Let's start with BSNL plans, those packs are priced at Rs. 97 and Rs. 99. The first pack is offering 2GB of data, 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, and complimentary Lokdhun content for 18 days. While Rs. 99 is offering its services for 22 days. These services include unlimited talk time and free personalized ringtone.

Reliance Jio Rs.598 and Rs. 2,599 Prepaid Plans

The most famous plan of Reliance Jio is priced at Rs. 598 and can offer 2GB data, 64 Kbs speed, 100 messages, one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and access to Jio apps. The Rs. 2,599 prepaid plan is providing 2GB of data, 64 Kbps, unlimited calling, a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Jio apps, and additional 10GB of data.

Vi Rs. 1,197 and Rs. 699 Prepaid Plans

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) plan of Rs. 1,197 is offering 1.5GB data per day for 180 days. It includes 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, weekend roll-over of data benefits, and free access to Vi Movies and TV. The second plan of Rs. 699 is offering 4GB data for 84 days. It ships unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, free access to Vi Movies, and TV access.

Airtel Rs. 598 and Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans

India's second-largest telecom operator is offering two plans under the same segment. The plan of Rs. 399 is offering 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 56 days. The second plan of Rs. 598 is offering 1.5GB data, unlimited talk time, cashback on FASTag, unlimited calling, and a Wynk Music subscription for 84 days.

Best Mobiles in India