Reliance Retail To Integrate JioMart With WhatsApp Within Six Months
Reliance Retail is reportedly planning to integrate JioMart with WhatsApp in six next months. This move will allow users to order products via WhatsApp. Notably, this development comes after Facebook bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio for $ 5.7 billion.
The integration will enable JioMart to expand its reach in the country. In addition, it will allow JioMart to give tough competition to other brands like Flipkart and Amazon. Both Amazon and Flipkart are quite popular in the country and already have the biggest share in the retail market. However, Jio is now looking at this market and is expected to reach $ 1.3 trillion by 2025. Notably, Reliance is leading the offline retail sector in the country.
"It is essentially marrying of strengths for both companies. The JioMart integration is essentially adding a retail layer for WhatsApp chats. With payments now available on WhatsApp, it makes all the more sense. Now your chats, retail, and payments will all be integrated within the same interface," founder and partner, Convergence Catalyst, Jayanth Kolla said.
For the unaware, JioMart is available in 200 cities and towns after Reliance Retail partnered with WhatsApp to increase the reach of the e-commerce websites in the country. "Through our investment with Jio, we're going to bring millions of small businesses and the customers they serve into the digital economy. This will make it easier for businesses to connect with customers and close sales," WhatsApp spokesperson was quoted by Live Mint.
However, several people in the country are now deleting their WhatsApp accounts due to security reasons and an app called Signal is now getting a lot of traction. Notably, the Signal app is specially designed to offer encrypted messages, text, video, voice, and more. So, now it would be interesting to see how this partnership will help JioMart.
