JioMart App Launched For Android, iOS: How To Use News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

JioMart, the online grocery delivery service in collaboration by Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms was launched earlier this year. Initially, it let users place orders via WhatsApp and the web. Now, the Android and iOS apps of the service has been launched. The launch of the mobile app of JioMart comes within a few days of the 43rd AGM hosted by the company wherein plans for the same were announced.

Currently, JioMart services can be availed by users in over 200 cities across the country. It lets users purchase goods via several payment options such as net banking, debit/credit cards, ROne loyality points, Sodexo for food products, and cash on delivery. Initially, JioMart was available only for users in limited cities in Maharashtra and later it was expanded across the nation.

How To Use JioMart App

To use the JioMart app, download the same on your smartphone either from the Google Play Store or App Store depending on the device you are using. Similar to the other shopping portals, you just have to add multiple products that you want to the card and place the order by choosing a preferred payment option. The company claims that this service provides goods at 5% lesser than the MRP of products.

Future Plans For JioMart

As of now, JioMart is selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, and personal care products. However, at the AGM 2020 that was held earlier this month, the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed that the platform will expand its inventory to categories such as healthcare, fashion, electronics, and pharmaceutical products soon.

How About Competition

The launch of JioMart brought stiff competition to the existing platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and BigBasket among others. Since the expansion of JioMart in May, the service has witnessed an average of 2,50,000 orders each day, claimed Ambani at the AGM. The company is likely to expand into more cities in the coming months by collaborating with more brands and startups.

Besides the launch of the JioMart app, the service is still available on WhatsApp, which commenced during the COVID-19 lockdown. We have already seen how to place orders on JioMart via WhatsApp.

Best Mobiles in India