How To Register And Make An Order Via JioMart How To oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio has recently launched JioMart in the country. The services were launched in Mumbai initially, and now it is live in 200 cities. The new e-commerce portal is likely to compete with established brands, such as Amazon and Flipkart.

This service also allows you to order via WhatsApp. In fact, for that, the company has recently joined hands with Facebook. JioMart is now delivering groceries in 200 cities, including Pune, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Bokaro, Bhatinda, Delhi, Dehradun, Chennai, Kolkata, and many more. However, there is a complete procedure that you have to follow to make an order via JioMart.

Here Are Some Steps That Enables You To Order From JioMart

Step 1: First, you need to go and check the JioMart website, and you have to enter your PIN code to find out that this service is available in your area or not.

Step 2: After checking it, you have to tap on the sign-in option.

Step 3: Then, you have to enter your mobile number and tap on the OTP button.

Step 4: Then, you have to enter your details, such as email id, name, password, and phone number.

Step 5: Once it is done, you will get an OTP via message then you have to enter that OTP and verify it.

Now, you can make orders and buy products from the portal as you are now registered in JioMart. But, again, there is a different method to make an order or purchase the products.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Make An Order Via JioMart

Step 1: Now, you are a registered member, all you need to do is to search the item or product you want to buy, and then you have to add on the buying list.

Step 2: Then, you have the click on the proceed button to buy these products.

Step 3: After that, you have to give your PIN code, mobile number, delivery address, and then you have to save the option.

Step 4: Then, you can have to make payment via opting cash on delivery, net banking, debit, and credit cards.

Best Mobiles in India