    JioMart Launched In India: How To Pre-Register And Get Benefits Worth Rs. 3000

    By
    |

    Reliance's subsidiary Jio has officially started a new project called JioMart. It's an online grocery shopping platform that is likely to go against Amazon Now, Big Basket, and Grofers. Jio describes it as "Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan", which translates to the country's new shop and will initially be available in Mumbai.

    According to the company, JioMart will offer an extensive range of products (50,000+) with free home delivery with no minimum order. Plus, the service does have an added list of benefits like express delivery, no question asked return policy, and lastly, a never before savings option.

     

    JioMart can be accessed using a web browser, Android, and iOS device and the app will go live in a few days. Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, and Thane will be the first set of localities, where the service will go live. As of today, the service can only be accessed using a web browser.

    Save Up To Rs. 3,000 At Launch

    JioMart Launched: How To Pre-Register And Get Benefits Worth Rs. 3000

    On its official website, JioMart says that users who pre-register can save up to Rs. 3,000 upon pre-registration. Considering the strategy used for Jio LTE and JioFiber the brand is likely to distribute coupons of different value, which can be applied while shopping at JioMart.

    As of now, there is no information on the denomination of these vouchers/coupons, which will be made available when the service goes live. To get this offer, go to JioMart's official site and register yourself with information like email (optional), phone number, and Pincode.

    Then, an OTP will be sent to the aforementioned phone number. We tried to sign-up for the same using Bengaluru's Pincode and we got a message that said: "offer is not available in your area". If you live in a location, where the service already available, then you can enjoy this offer.

    JioMart Registration Link

