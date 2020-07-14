Airtel Launches Video-Conferencing Application To Take On JioMeet, Google Meet News oi-Priyanka Dua

After offering unlimited calling and data to customers, telecom operators are now bringing new services to attract a mass audience. The operators are tying up with international partners to bring new services to India.

Recently, Reliance Jio launched an app called JioMeet, and now Airtel has announced the launch of the video-calling platform in the country. The operator has launched Airtel BlueJeans to take other applications, i.e. Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. The newly launched application is available for free, and to avail of these services, users need to register on the website after filing their details.

The Airtel BlueJeans app comes with several features like overall protection to enterprises from malware. Besides, the app can list all important points, real-time meetings analytics, and meeting controls. In addition, the application might offer HD video and Dolby voice the good audio. Apart from that, it is expected that the Airtel BlueJeans is likely to offer its services across 120+ countries.

This is quite interesting as Reliance Jio newly launched JioMeet is offering its services free, and Airtel is likely to charge for calls, and it will launch its services for enterprises initially. Later on, services will be available for users.

Airtel And Vodafone Might Move To TDSAT Against TRAI Order On Premium Plans

Meanwhile, Airtel is likely to move Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against the regulators' orders to block its premium plans, where it is offering the fastest services to postpaid users. Similarly, Vodafone is planning to move TDSAT against the same order. Both operators have also written a letter to TRAI to explain their stand on the order.

"TRAI's notice says that the premium plans will disrupt the service quality of the plans that are at lower tariffs. The claim in itself is incorrect which we have explained to the TRAI. If a customer pays for 2GB, he gets that much data. A customer paying for 5GB will get 5GB without interfering with the plan of the customer that is paying a lower tariff," Vodafone-Idea said was quoted by CNBC TV18.

