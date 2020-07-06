JioMeet Affect: Airtel Might Launch Video Conferencing App Soon News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio recently announced the launch of its video-conferencing application called JioMeet. This development comes after the government banned 59 Chinese apps, and now, it seems that Airtel is also planning to join the wagon as it is working on the same plans.

The company is likely to offer its video conferencing services to a few enterprises first, and then it will open the platform for all, industry sources said. This comes soon after Jio launched JioMeet app on Play Store, App Store, and for all Desktop users. The app has also received criticism on Twitter and other social media platforms for copying the Zoom user experience.

On the other hand, Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog has shared his experience via his Twitter account and termed it better than Zoom. The tweet reads: "Tried JioMeet video-conferencing. It's easy & simple! Better than Zoom. Meetings are encrypted & password protected. Unlimited high-definition calls." This means that government officials are also encouraging domestic apps.

Why Domestic Companies Launching Apps?

The main reason behind launching is to reduce dependence on all apps and products that are not made by Indian companies as the government is promoting homegrown products. In fact, the government has started a campaign called Vocal for Local, where it has asked people to use Made in India products. Similarly, the centre has launched the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge', where it is promoting Indian startups to create the best apps.

Why Telecom Companies Are Launching Video-Conferencing Apps?

This will definitely give a boost to government campaigns to promote local apps. Besides, it seems that the operators are looking for other ways for growth as there is nothing new in the telecom industry. The companies have tried everything to be in a race, but still, Reliance Jio has captured almost all markets, and the situation is very much clear that only two operators will sustain in the industry. So, in our opinion, these apps will help them to cater to mass people, and this will enable them to get money from other segments.

Best Mobiles in India