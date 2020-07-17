Airtel Now Offering Three Months Subscription Of Zee5 And Airtel Xstream App News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Airtel announced that it is offering a free subscription of Zee5 with its plans. But, now, the operator is only offering this service for three months with its Xstream box. In fact, the company has cut down the free subscription of the Xstream app to three months.

According to the company's website, these services are only for three months. Earlier, it was available for one year. The listings on the website are highlighting the same for three months. Besides, the company is offering a 15 percent discount on long-term plans and 7.5 percent on six months' plans.

The offer is for a limited period of days. For the unaware, the company is offering four plans, such as Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999. The plans are providing 150GB data, 100 Mbps speed, and unlimited calling, while Rs. 999 is providing Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream benefits.

This plan is offering 300GB data at 200 Mbps speed and unlimited calling. The Rs. 1,499 is providing 500GB data at 300 Mbps speed along with content from three OTT players. Lastly, Rs. 3,999 is offering benefits from Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream benefits. The plan is providing unlimited data at 1 Gbps speed.

Airtel Not Offering Zee5 With Prepaid Plans

Meanwhile, the operator has come up with a similar strategy for its prepaid plans, where it has removed the Zee5 premium subscription. Earlier, it was available for all users, when they recharged with prepaid plans. But now, this benefit is only available at Rs. 289, including one year free classes from Shaw Academy.

This plan is also offering unlimited calling, 1.5GB data per day, and 100 messages per day for 28 days. This plan is also offering a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music. In addition, Rs. 289 pack is offering Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag transaction.

